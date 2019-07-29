Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) received a $200.00 price target from equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.02.

Shares of GPN traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,607. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.04. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $170.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,745.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $831,625 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,343,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,168,000. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,586,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,437,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,852,000 after acquiring an additional 304,937 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 915.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 139,286 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

