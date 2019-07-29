Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $33.12, approximately 383 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 859.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000.

