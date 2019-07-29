Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.31. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.94 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 50.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 1,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

GMLP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,951. The company has a market capitalization of $842.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.29%.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

