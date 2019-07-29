Golden Queen Mining (OTCMKTS:GQMNF) Shares Up 1,023.6%

Shares of Golden Queen Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GQMNF) shot up 1,023.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 19,975 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 412,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

Golden Queen Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GQMNF)

Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. engages in the operation of gold and silver properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project located in the Mojave mining district in Kern County, California. Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

