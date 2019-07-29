Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €43.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Helical in a report on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.63 ($69.33).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €50.52 ($58.74) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.87. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.