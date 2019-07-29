Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Up 12.6% in July

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,434,600 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.32. 1,340,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $245.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.79. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $474,398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 31,213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 356,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 354,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,112,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,812,000 after acquiring an additional 247,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 61,981.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 198,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,021,000 after acquiring an additional 197,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

