Golem (GNT) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. Golem has a market capitalization of $58.70 million and approximately $973,604.00 worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BigONE, Mercatox and Huobi. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00286852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.01562911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00119212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,450,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Mercatox, Bitbns, ABCC, Huobi, OKEx, YoBit, BitMart, Iquant, OOOBTC, Upbit, CoinExchange, BigONE, Koinex, Tidex, BitBay, Livecoin, DragonEX, Binance, Bithumb, Bittrex, WazirX, Braziliex, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Liqui, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Coinbe and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

