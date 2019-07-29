Graco (NYSE:GGG) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.29. 4,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,692. Graco has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $313,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,438.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Graco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Graco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,736,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in Graco by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 49,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

