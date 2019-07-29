Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $145.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $260.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $145.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.