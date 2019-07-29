Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-2.1–2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.68 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE:GVA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 287,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,560. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Granite Construction has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The construction company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $619.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.