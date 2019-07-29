Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$62.02. The company had a trading volume of 119,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 8.06. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$52.37 and a one year high of C$64.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.34.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.30.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.