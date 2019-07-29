GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.00

GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 92092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.33.

GRC International Group Company Profile (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

