Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,075,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 99,353 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 2.3% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $40,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,457,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,553 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3,480.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,646,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $101,116,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $65,409,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after buying an additional 767,188 shares during the period. 51.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.46. 156,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.20. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

