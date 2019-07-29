Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. reduced its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,051 shares during the period. NetEase comprises approximately 1.7% of Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NetEase worth $29,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,757,000 after buying an additional 518,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NetEase by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,359,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $214,335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 691,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,924,000 after purchasing an additional 122,622 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 689,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TH Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.18. 23,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,819. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $289.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.31.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. NetEase’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.