Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Sells 15,041 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,245,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,759,000 after acquiring an additional 795,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,801,000 after purchasing an additional 785,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,539,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,996,000 after purchasing an additional 513,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $1,160,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $7,963,366. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,476. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.