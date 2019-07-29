Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Celanese worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 37.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celanese by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,634,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.97. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

