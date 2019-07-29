Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Sells 6,530 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,817,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,388,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $149,425,000 after purchasing an additional 350,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 745,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95,448 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,769,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 274,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,786,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.19. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

