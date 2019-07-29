Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on August 8th

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, July 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting A$2.06 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 140,964 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$2.04. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a 52-week low of A$1.94 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of A$2.07 ($1.47).

