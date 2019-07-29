GUD Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.31 (ASX:GUD)

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

GUD traded down A$0.43 ($0.30) during midday trading on Monday, hitting A$9.67 ($6.86). The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.32 million and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.91. GUD has a 1 year low of A$9.62 ($6.82) and a 1 year high of A$15.55 ($11.03).

Get GUD alerts:

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.