Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $4.76 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. Gulden has a market cap of $4.76 million and $10,465.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nocks, GuldenTrader, YoBit and Bleutrade. During the last week, Gulden has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00951477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000394 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 493,522,517 coins and its circulating supply is 431,522,517 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, GuldenTrader, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Nocks and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.