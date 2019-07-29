Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $228.50. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 307,852 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on GKP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Renewi in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $526.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.