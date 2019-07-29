GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of GWPH opened at $164.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.94. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.81.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 458.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1189.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 200,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $3,239,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,277.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 258,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,159,016.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,506,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,046,711. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

