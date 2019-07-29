Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,138,500 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 1,429,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $118.60.

Shares of HAE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.76. 239,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,314. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.62 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $42,489.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $609,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,754 shares of company stock worth $10,455,709. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 708.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

