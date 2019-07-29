Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Boenning Scattergood raised Hallmark Financial Services from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $14.67.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.18. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 603,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

