Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Veru in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. 6,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.