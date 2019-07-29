Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Main Street Capital worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 29.5% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,014 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $37,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 112.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 150,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 73.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.