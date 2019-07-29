Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $30.87 on Monday, hitting $1,935.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,323. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,862.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,063.61.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total transaction of $1,077,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

