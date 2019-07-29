Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,824,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4,158.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 395,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 386,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 674,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,460,000 after purchasing an additional 328,872 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

LEG traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 171,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,103. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

