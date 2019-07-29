Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 568.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 88,105 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 56,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $2,604,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,434. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.74. 1,623,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $53.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

