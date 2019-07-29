Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,902,000 after buying an additional 182,196 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,955,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,337,000 after purchasing an additional 109,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,104,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,939,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,903,000 after purchasing an additional 82,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 336 ($4.39) target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

CPB traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 70,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.23% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $399,109.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $780,333. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

