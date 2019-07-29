Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 2.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.79. 51,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

