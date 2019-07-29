Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,736 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 136.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 157,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 90,863 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 36,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 379,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $82.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $209.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

