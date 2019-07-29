Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes $34,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $276.92 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.09.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

