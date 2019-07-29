Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Receives €33.99 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €33.99 ($39.53).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLAG shares. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 target price on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Dow Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

ETR HLAG opened at €38.10 ($44.30) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12 month low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 12 month high of €41.55 ($48.31). The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.06. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

