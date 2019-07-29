Happycoin (HPC) Tops One Day Volume of $402.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $864,722.00 and approximately $402.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.82 or 0.01112407 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004616 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001342 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Happycoin

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 20,676,840 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

