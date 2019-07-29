Hardy Reed LLC Acquires 32,657 Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,657 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1,067.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter.

BMV BNDX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.05. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12 month low of $960.00 and a 12 month high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

