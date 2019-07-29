Hardy Reed LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10,131.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,238,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 859,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 811,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,736,000.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.20. 901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,888. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $102.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.58.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

