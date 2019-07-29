Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.74. Harmonic shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 171,567 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,518,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 291,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 111,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 36.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 51.2% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 371,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 125,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

