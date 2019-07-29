Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.24

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.24 and last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 35746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $202,106.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $521,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,819.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,998 shares of company stock worth $5,289,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,109,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after buying an additional 565,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,622,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,601 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 375,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

