Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €222.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Deutsche Bank cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $98.51 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €208.16 ($242.04).

Shares of MTX opened at €227.80 ($264.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a PE ratio of 28.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €210.65. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 1 year high of €227.40 ($264.42).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

