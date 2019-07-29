Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries comprises about 7.4% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 643.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.72. 3,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.86.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.95 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 7.27%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

