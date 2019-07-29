HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 718,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $93,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 41.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 12,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 565,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,554,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.97. 23,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.55. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $131.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

