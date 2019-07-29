Head-To-Head Analysis: BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and SemiLEDs (OTCMKTS:LEDS)

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get BE Semiconductor Industrs alerts:

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 21.01% 20.93% 10.08% SemiLEDs -60.58% -99.88% -29.88%

Volatility & Risk

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BE Semiconductor Industrs and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and SemiLEDs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $620.33 million 4.05 $160.92 million N/A N/A SemiLEDs $7.49 million 1.22 -$2.98 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SemiLEDs does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats SemiLEDs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.