Helios Technologies (HLIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $146.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.91 million. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $46.47 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $110,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $235,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $700,250. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.