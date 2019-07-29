HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €48.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €48.20 ($56.05) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.67 ($51.94).

ETR HLE opened at €43.80 ($50.93) on Thursday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a one year high of €52.65 ($61.22). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.79. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

