Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.53.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 344.14 and a beta of 1.50. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 570,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 58.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 175,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

