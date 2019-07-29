Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Update

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 160,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

HMTV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $15.26.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

