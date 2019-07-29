Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.68

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (CVE:HEMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 34952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52.

About Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP)

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

