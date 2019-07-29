Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Sogou in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $42.11. 1,436,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,756,490. The company has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

