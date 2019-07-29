Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRTX. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Waage Christian purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $25,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Poyhonen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,101,000 after acquiring an additional 439,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,913,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132,207 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 319.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. 13,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.59. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 194.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

